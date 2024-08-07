Medtronic Announces FDA Approval Of Simplera CGM; Partners With Abbott To Expand CGM Options

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Simplera continuous glucose monitor, or CGM, the company's first disposable, all-in-one CGM that's half the size of previous Medtronic CGMs. The company said the recent FDA approval for Simplera CGM lays the groundwork for future submission of the updated InPen smart insulin pen app, which would facilitate integration with Simplera CGM, as a Smart MDI system.

Medtronic also announced a global partnership with Abbott to expand CGM options for people living with diabetes. The companies will collaborate on an integrated CGM based on Abbott's CGM platform. Abbott will supply Medtronic with a CGM that will work exclusively with Medtronic smart dosing devices and software across both automated insulin delivery and Smart MDI systems. These systems, including the Abbott-based CGM, will be sold exclusively by Medtronic. Medtronic expects the original equipment manufacturer agreement to be accretive to Diabetes revenue and neutral to Diabetes gross margin.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.