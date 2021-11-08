Markets
Medtronic Aims To Achieve Net Zero Emissions By 2045 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medical devices maker Medtronic plc (MDT) announced Monday its ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by fiscal year 2045 across its operations and value chain (scopes 1, 2, and 3) to accelerate efforts to combat climate change.

The announcement comes during the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), where world leaders are focusing on collectively cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

The health care industry is responsible for 4.5% of global carbon emissions1. Medtronic is taking a leadership role in collaborative climate action with the National Health Service (NHS) in England and the U.S. National Academy of Medicine (NAM).

