Medtronic : FDA Okays Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy For Treating Chronic Pain Resulting From DPN

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its Intellis rechargeable neurostimulator and Vanta recharge-free neurostimulator for the treatment of chronic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy or DPN.

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is a debilitating and progressive neurological disorder that affects about 30% of people with diabetes. It occurs when high blood sugar (glucose) damages nerves in the body, most often in the legs and feet, leading to numbness and burning or stabbing pain. In some patients, the pain can become progressively worse and excruciating.

Independent studies show patients with Diabetic peripheral neuropathy achieve significant pain relief when treated with spinal cord stimulation compared to conventional treatments alone.

Medtronic estimates that the US market revenue for spinal cord stimulation treatment of chronic pain associated with DPN, sometimes also referred to as Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN), is about $70 million, and the company expects market revenue to grow to $300 million by fiscal year 2026.

