Markets
MDT

Medtronic: SelectSecure Model 3830 Lead Receives FDA Approval For Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) said its SelectSecure Model 3830 lead received FDA approval for left bundle branch area pacing based on real-world evidence. The Medtronic Conduction System Pacing expanded indication now includes left bundle branch area pacing in addition to his-bundle pacing for patients with slow heart rates. Medtronic plc noted that now the SelectSecure Model 3830 lead is the first and only lead approved for conduction system pacing.

Robert Kowal, general manager of Cardiac Pacing Therapies at Medtronic, said: "Expanded labeling of this lead allows us to train physicians to successfully perform left bundle procedures, bringing the benefits of conduction system pacing to more patients."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular