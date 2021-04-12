Medtronic: FDA Grants De Novo Clearance For GI Genius Intelligent Endoscopy Module

Markets
(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced the FDA granted de novo clearance for GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module in the United States. The GI Genius Module helps physicians in detecting pre-cancerous growths. It uses advanced AI to highlight the presence of precancerous lesions with a visual marker in real-time.

Medtronic is the exclusive worldwide distributor of the GI Genius module, which was developed and is manufactured by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.

Medtronic plc noted that the GI Genius module is the first and only commercially available computer-aided detection system using artificial intelligence to identify colorectal polyps.

