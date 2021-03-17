Markets
MDT

Medtronic: FDA Approves Revised Commercial Labeling For Intellis Platform

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced the FDA has approved revised commercial labeling for the Intellis Platform with Differential Target Multiplexed programming for the treatment of chronic, intractable back and leg pain. The company noted that the new labeling will include study outcomes from a multicenter randomized control trial reflecting superior back pain relief with Differential Target Multiplexed Spinal Cord Stimulation when compared to conventional Spinal Cord Stimulation.

Charlie Covert, vice president and general manager, Pain Therapies within the Neuromodulation business, which is part of the Neuroscience Portfolio at Medtronic, said: "The updated labeling further strengthens the credibility of the outcomes from this therapy, and parallels the profound benefits our clinician partners are seeing with their own patients."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular