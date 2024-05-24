News & Insights

Medtecs International Targets Longevity Market Growth

May 24, 2024 — 05:51 am EDT

Medtecs International Corporation Ltd. (SG:546) has released an update.

Medtecs International Corporation Ltd., a leader in the personal protective equipment market, is adapting to the decline in global demand by focusing on product quality and production efficiency. Despite 2023’s challenges, the company is committed to remaining competitive through operational streamlining and supply chain optimization. Additionally, Medtecs is poised to tap into the longevity industry with plans to expand into home health products and medical devices for the aging population.

