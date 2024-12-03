Medtecs Expands PPE Manufacturing with Increased Financing

Medtecs International Corporation Ltd. (SG:546) has released an update.

Medtecs International Corporation Ltd. has increased its project financing for Resilient Medical to $20 million as part of their joint venture to expand personal protective equipment manufacturing in Cambodia. The financing terms include a 7% annual interest rate, with potential penalties for delayed repayments. This move signifies Medtecs’ commitment to bolstering its production capabilities and addressing growing demands in the PPE sector.

