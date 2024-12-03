News & Insights

Stocks

Medtecs Expands PPE Manufacturing with Increased Financing

December 03, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Medtecs International Corporation Ltd. (SG:546) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Medtecs International Corporation Ltd. has increased its project financing for Resilient Medical to $20 million as part of their joint venture to expand personal protective equipment manufacturing in Cambodia. The financing terms include a 7% annual interest rate, with potential penalties for delayed repayments. This move signifies Medtecs’ commitment to bolstering its production capabilities and addressing growing demands in the PPE sector.

For further insights into SG:546 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.