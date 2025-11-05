Medtech Stocks Reignite After Hours: RxSight, Penumbra, Evolus Lead The Charge

(RTTNews) - Several healthcare and medtech stocks staged notable rebounds in after-hours trading Wednesday, with gains driven by updated guidance, margin improvements, and signs of operational resilience despite mixed quarterly results.

RxSight (RXST) Jumps 18% After Hours Despite Revenue Dip

RxSight shares surged 18.1% to $9.85 in late trading, reversing a 7.3% decline during the regular session. The company reported a third-quarter net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.24 per share, wider than the $6.3 million loss a year ago. Revenue fell 14% year over year to $30.3 million. However, the company narrowed its full-year revenue range to $125 million-$130 million, up from a prior low end of $120 million, and raised its gross margin outlook, moves that may have helped fuel the after-hours recovery.

Penumbra (PEN) Climbs 16% on Strong Q3 and Raised Outlook

Penumbra rallied 16.4% to $262.46 after hours following a strong third-quarter performance. Net income rose to $45.9 million, or $1.17 per share, from $29.5 million, or $0.75 per share, a year earlier. Revenue climbed nearly 18% to $354.7 million. The company raised its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $1.375 billion-$1.38 billion, reflecting 15%-16% growth over 2024. U.S. Thrombectomy growth is expected to remain in the 20%-21% range.

Evolus (EOLS) Extends Gains with 13.5% After-Hours Rise

Evolus added another 13.5% in after-hours trading to reach $7.73, building on a 6.2% gain during the day. The company narrowed its third-quarter net loss to $15.7 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $19.2 million, or $0.30 per share, a year ago. Revenue rose to $68.97 million from $61.02 million. Evolus reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Rebounds 7.3% After Steep Drop

Cumberland shares rose 7.3% to $2.50 in after-hours trading, partially recovering from a 12.4% drop earlier in the day. The company posted a third-quarter net loss of $1.9 million, with an adjusted loss of $0.06 per share. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.3 million.

CVRx (CVRX) Gains 8% on Modest Revenue Growth and Narrowed Loss

CVRx advanced 8% to $10.57 in extended trading. The company reported a third-quarter net loss of $12.9 million, or $0.49 per share, slightly improved from a $13.1 million loss a year ago. Revenue rose 10% to $14.7 million. CVRx updated its full-year revenue guidance to a tighter range of $55.6 million-$56.6 million and expects fourth-quarter revenue between $15.0 million and $16.0 million.

Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Edges Up 7.2% After Modest Revenue Growth

Cytek Biosciences rose 7.2% to $4.30 after hours. The company reported a third-quarter net loss of $5.5 million, compared to a $0.9 million profit a year ago. Revenue increased 2% to $52.3 million. Cytek reaffirmed its 2025 revenue guidance of $196 million-$205 million, implying flat to modest growth over 2024.

