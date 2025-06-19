Medtech Products Recalls Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup

(RTTNews) - Medtech Products Inc., affiliated to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., is recalling five lots of Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup citing microbial contamination and loss of shelf-stability, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled product has the presence of Bacillus cereus or B. cereus, which can cause two types of food-borne illnesses. After eating or drinking contaminated food, the first type causes nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps within 1 to 6 hours, while the second type causes stomach cramps and diarrhea within 8 to 16 hours.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term illness, exposure to high levels of foodborne B. cereus can cause death.

However, the company has not received reports of any serious adverse events so far.

The recall involves Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup packaged in a 4 FL OZ or 118 mL amber bottle and sold in an outer carton.

The impacted item comes with UPC 7-56184-10737-9, and lot numbers 0039 with expiration date of 11/2025; 0545 with 01/2026; 0640 with 02/2026; 0450 with 05/2026; and 1198 with 12/2026.

The affected lots were distributed nationwide in the United States through retailers and online from 12/14/2022 through 06/04/2025.

All lots of Little Remedies Honey Cough 4 FL OZ (118 mL) still within expiry are being included in the scope of the recall, while it excludes any other Little Remedies products.

Consumers who have the recalled Product are asked to stop using it immediately and to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any related problems.

In similar recalls citing potential microbial contamination, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. in early June has called back all lots of Zicam nasal swabs and Orajel baby teething swabs.

Amneal Pharmaceutical LLC, a unit of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., recently called back three lots of Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Tablets, USP, 400 mg/80 mg. In February, New York-based Ascent Consumer Products Inc. recalled one lot of SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System due to a confirmed test result of Staphylococcus aureus.

