Medtech Products Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Little Remedies® Honey Cough Syrup Due to Bacillus cereus Contamination and Shelf-Stability Issues

Medtech Products Inc. recalls five lots of Little Remedies® Honey Cough Syrup due to Bacillus cereus contamination and shelf instability.

Quiver AI Summary

Medtech Products Inc., a subsidiary of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., is recalling five lots of Little Remedies® Honey Cough Syrup due to contamination with Bacillus cereus and concerns about shelf stability. This bacterium can cause foodborne illnesses, ranging from mild to severe, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. The affected products were distributed nationwide between December 2022 and June 2025. Although no serious adverse events have been reported, consumers are advised to stop using the syrup and consult their healthcare provider if they experience any related issues. The company is offering reimbursements for the recalled products and consumers can contact Medtech for more information. The recall is being conducted with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's oversight.

Potential Positives

The company is taking proactive measures by voluntarily recalling affected products, demonstrating a commitment to consumer safety.

No serious adverse events have been reported to date, indicating that the situation could have been managed without significant harm to consumers.

Medtech is offering reimbursement for consumers affected by the recall, which helps to maintain customer trust and satisfaction.

The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, ensuring regulatory compliance and transparency in the process.

Potential Negatives

Voluntary recall due to contamination with Bacillus cereus, a harmful bacteria that can cause serious food-borne illnesses, impacting consumer safety and trust.

Recall includes extensive distribution of affected lots nationwide, indicating a widespread quality control issue.

Potential for adverse health effects, including severe illness and even death in vulnerable populations, heightening legal and reputational risks for the company.

FAQ

What is being recalled in this press release?

Five lots of Little Remedies® Honey Cough Syrup are being recalled due to Bacillus cereus contamination and shelf-stability issues.

What is Bacillus cereus and why is it a concern?

Bacillus cereus is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illnesses, leading to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

How can consumers identify the affected products?

The affected products have specific lot numbers and expiration dates available in the announcement; they are packaged in 4 FL OZ amber bottles.

What should consumers do if they have the recalled syrup?

Consumers should stop using the recalled syrup immediately and contact their physician or healthcare provider if experiencing any related issues.

How can consumers contact Medtech for more information?

Consumers can reach Medtech by email at medicalaffairs@prestigebrands.com, visit their website, or call (800) 754-8853 during business hours.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtech Products Inc., a Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. company (“Medtech” or “Company”), is voluntarily recalling five lots of



Little Remedies® Honey Cough Syrup



(the “Product”) due to the presence of



Bacillus cereus



and loss of shelf-stability.



Bacillus cereus



(



B. cereus



) can cause two types of food-borne illnesses. One type is characterized by nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps that can start 1 to 6 hours after eating or drinking contaminated food. The second type can cause stomach cramps and diarrhea that can start 8 to 16 hours after eating or drinking contaminated food. Diarrhea may be a small volume or profuse and watery. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term illness, exposure to high levels of foodborne



B. cereus



can cause death.





The affected lots were distributed nationwide in the United States through retailers and online from 12/14/2022 through 06/04/2025.





The table below identifies the UPC, lot numbers, and expiration dates of the Little Remedies® Honey Cough Syrup impacted by this recall.











Item UPC









Lot #









Exp. Date











7-56184-10737-9









0039







11/2025











0545







01/2026











0640







02/2026











0450







05/2026











1198







12/2026











Little Remedies® Honey Cough Syrup is packaged in a 4 FL OZ (118 mL) amber bottle and is sold in an outer carton with the Lot Code appearing both on the bottle label and on the bottom of the carton (images below).





This recall does not include any other Little Remedies® products.







Bottle Label:

















Carton:















No serious adverse events have been reported to date.





All lots of Little Remedies® Honey Cough 4 FL OZ (118 mL) still within expiry are being included in the scope of the recall.





Consumers who have the recalled Product should stop using it immediately and should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to the use of this Product. The company will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased Products from the recalled lots.





Consumers with refund requests or questions regarding this recall can contact Medtech via e-mail at





medicalaffairs@prestigebrands.com





, through its website at





https://www.prestigebrands.com/contact





, or by phone at (800) 754-8853 on Monday – Friday 8:30-5:30 eastern time.





Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.







Complete and submit the report



Online



:





www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm







Complete and submit the report :





Regular Mail or Fax



: Download form





www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm





or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.







This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca32fb6c-5efc-4785-bf61-239d42d91bfb









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fca77e04-87d0-45ef-b10e-7b13ae6e4adc





