News & Insights

US Markets
SRGA

Medtech firm Surgalign files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

June 19, 2023 — 09:39 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

June 19 (Reuters) - Beleagured U.S. medical technology company Surgalign Holdings SRGA.O filed for a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.

Surgalign filed for the bankruptcy with estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $50 million to $100 million in the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said in March that it had reduced its workforce by about 20% and cut non-essential spending, and realigned resources.

In November last year, the company approved a corporate restructuring plan, which included discontinuing some of its lower-performing units as well as intending to continue its brand and product rationalization programs.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRGA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.