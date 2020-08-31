Medtech firm Implantica plans IPO on Nasdaq First North

STOCKHOLM, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Medical technology firm Implantica AG intends to launch an initial public offering of Swedish depository receipts (SDRs) on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, with the first day of trading expected on September 21, the company said on Monday.

The Switzerland-based group said the IPO would be made at 65 crowns per share, corresponding to a 2.9 billion Swedish crowns ($336 million) market value before the offering.

Implantica said it expects the IPO to generate 1.10 billion crowns before costs, and 1.27 billion crowns if an over-allotment option was fully exercised.

The company said Swedbank Robur Ny Teknik, Handelsbanken Fonder, TIN Fonder, Skandia and Nordea Asset Management would be cornerstone investors, subscribing for 800 million crowns of SDRs in total.

($1 = 8.6295 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom: Editing by Simon Johnson)

