Medtech firm Certara jumps 30% in IPO debut

Vishwadha Chander
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Shares of Certara Inc rose nearly 30% in their debut on Friday, giving the drug development consultancy company a market capitalization of $4.56 billion.

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Certara Inc CERT.O rose nearly 30% in their debut on Friday, giving the drug development consultancy company a market capitalization of $4.56 billion.

Shares opened at $29.9 on the Nasdaq, above the initial public offering (IPO) price of $23 per share at which the company raised about $670 million.

The medtech firm makes its debut in a year when almost half of the U.S. IPOs came from the healthcare sector, according to data from IPOScoop.

Princeton, New Jersey-based Certara offers a novel technology that allows drugmakers to model the performance of drugs, in some cases reducing the need for costly and potentially dangerous clinical testing - a technology that could be in demand among drugmakers whose clinical trials were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its platform is used by more than 1,600 biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions across 60 countries, the company said in a filing.

Certara also operates a consulting arm that helps drugmakers with submit applications to regulators.

Private equity firm EQT, which acquired Certara for $850 million in 2017, will continue to own majority stake in the company.

The company earned $5 million in income in the nine months ended Sept. 30, versus a loss of $2.9 million in the same period last year. Its debt stands at $379.2 million as of Sept. 30.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com

