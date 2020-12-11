Medtech firm Certara jumps 30% in IPO debut

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Certara Inc CERT.O rose nearly 30% in their debut on Friday, giving the drug development consultancy company a market capitalization of $4.56 billion.

The company's shares opened at $29.9, above its initial public offering price of $23 apiece at which it raised about $670 million.

