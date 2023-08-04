MedPeer (TYO:6095) Price Target Decreased by 17.12% to 1,564.00

The average one-year price target for MedPeer (TYO:6095) has been revised to 1,564.00 / share. This is an decrease of 17.12% from the prior estimate of 1,887.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,313.00 to a high of 1,785.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.93% from the latest reported closing price of 1,003.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in MedPeer. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6095 is 0.00%, a decrease of 34.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.67% to 880K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 333K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 195K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 109K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6095 by 26.35% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 63K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 21.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6095 by 8.59% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6095 by 25.16% over the last quarter.

