MedPeer (TYO:6095) Price Target Decreased by 11.46% to 2,167.50

The average one-year price target for MedPeer (TYO:6095) has been revised to 2,167.50 / share. This is an decrease of 11.46% from the prior estimate of 2,448.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,616.00 to a high of 2,940.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.62% from the latest reported closing price of 1,108.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in MedPeer. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 23.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6095 is 0.01%, a decrease of 64.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.57% to 964K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 333K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing an increase of 13.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6095 by 25.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 195K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 111K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 84K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 50K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6095 by 3.85% over the last quarter.

