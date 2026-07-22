Medpace To Report Q2 Results; Can Growth Sustain After A Strong Start To 2026?

(RTTNews) - Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 22, 2026, with investors watching whether the contract research organization can extend the robust growth it delivered in Q1 and maintain its elevated backlog conversion pace.

Revenue in the first quarter of 2026 rose 26.5% to $706.6 million, up from $558.6 million a year earlier, supported by continued demand across biotech and pharmaceutical customers. Backlog increased to $2.93 billion, while net new business awards grew 23.7% to $618.4 million, results in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.88x GAAP net income came in at $123.9 million, or $4.28 per share, compared with $114.6 million, or $3.67 per share in Q1 2025. EBIDTA rose 25.9% to $149.4 million, maintaining a margin of roughly 21%.

For full-year 2026, Medpace expects revenue of $2.755 billion to $2.855 billion, representing 8.9%-12.8% growth over FY2025 revenue of $2.530 billion.

GAAP net income is projected in the range of $487.0 million to $511.0 million, compared with FY2025 GAAP net income of $451.1 million, or $15.28 per share. EBITDA is expected to reach $605.0 million to $635.0 million, above FY2025 EBITDA of $557.7 million.

The company also highlighted strong liquidity, ending Q1, 2026 with $652.7 million in cash and generating $151.8 million in operating cash flow.

Q2 2025 Results

For the second-quarter of 2025, Medspace generated $603.3 million in revenue, up 14.2% from $528.1 million in Q2 2024.

GAAP net income for Q2 2025 was $90.3 million, or $3.10 per share, with EBITDA of $130.5 million and a margin of 21.6%.

About the Company

Medpace, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing end-to-end development services to the biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It specializes in complex trials across oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, and rare disorders, leveraging an integrated model to accelerate timelines while ensuring quality and compliance.

MEDP has traded between $306.70 and $628.92 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $530.68, up 0.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.