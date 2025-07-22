Medpace Raises FY2025 Outlook Yet Again, Stock Soars

(RTTNews) - Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) are up over 40% in premarket trading Tuesday, following strong financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and rosy outlook for the year.

The company is a global full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries.

Q2 Scorecard

On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2025 increased to $90.3 million, or $3.10 per share, from $88.4 million, or $2.75 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue for Q2, 2025 jumped 14.2% to $603.3 million from $528.1 million in Q2, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $46.3 million on June 30, 2025.

Upbeat Guidance

Medpace has raised its full-year 2025 outlook for the second time, reflecting sustained growth and improving fundamentals.

Now, the company expects 2025 to range between $2.420 billion and $2.520 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 14.7% to 19.5% compared to 2024 revenue of $2.109 billion.

GAAP net income for full year 2025 is now expected to be in the range of $405.0 million to $428.0 million. On a per share basis, net income is projected to be in the range of $13.76 to $14.53. The company's GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $404.4 million, or $12.63 per share.

MEDP has traded in a range of $250.05 to $397.06 in the last 1 year. When we alerted readers to MEDP on Aug.15, 2024, it was trading at $388.

The stock closed yesterday's trading at $308.88, down 0.96%. In premarket trading today, MEDP is up nearly 43% at $441.56.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.