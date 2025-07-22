BioTech
MEDP

Medpace Raises FY2025 Outlook Yet Again, Stock Soars

July 22, 2025 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) are up over 40% in premarket trading Tuesday, following strong financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and rosy outlook for the year.

The company is a global full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries.

Q2 Scorecard

On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2025 increased to $90.3 million, or $3.10 per share, from $88.4 million, or $2.75 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue for Q2, 2025 jumped 14.2% to $603.3 million from $528.1 million in Q2, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $46.3 million on June 30, 2025.

Upbeat Guidance

Medpace has raised its full-year 2025 outlook for the second time, reflecting sustained growth and improving fundamentals.

Now, the company expects 2025 to range between $2.420 billion and $2.520 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 14.7% to 19.5% compared to 2024 revenue of $2.109 billion.

GAAP net income for full year 2025 is now expected to be in the range of $405.0 million to $428.0 million. On a per share basis, net income is projected to be in the range of $13.76 to $14.53. The company's GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $404.4 million, or $12.63 per share.

MEDP has traded in a range of $250.05 to $397.06 in the last 1 year. When we alerted readers to MEDP on Aug.15, 2024, it was trading at $388.

The stock closed yesterday's trading at $308.88, down 0.96%. In premarket trading today, MEDP is up nearly 43% at $441.56.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MEDP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.