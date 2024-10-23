News & Insights

Medpace price target lowered to $372 from $413 at TD Cowen

October 23, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Medpace (MEDP) to $372 from $413 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said the company expects cancellations from 1Q through 3Q to carry over and depress book-to-bill from 4Q24 to 2Q25 leaving return to 1.2x unlikely until 2H25 at the earliest.

Stocks mentioned

MEDP

