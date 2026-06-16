Medpace (MEDP) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Medpace (MEDP) closed the most recent trading day at $461.60, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.15%.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services's stock has climbed by 11.13% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 4.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Medpace in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.08, reflecting a 31.61% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $678.51 million, up 12.47% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $17.04 per share and a revenue of $2.79 billion, indicating changes of +11.52% and +10.32%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medpace. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Medpace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Medpace's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.69, which means Medpace is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that MEDP has a PEG ratio of 2.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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