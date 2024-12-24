Is Medpace (MEDP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Medpace (MEDP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Medpace is one of 1020 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Medpace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEDP's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, MEDP has returned 10.6% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 4%. This means that Medpace is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 243.5%.

In Clover Health Investments, Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Medpace belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 59 individual companies and currently sits at #133 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13.4% so far this year, so MEDP is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Clover Health Investments, Corp. falls under the Medical Info Systems industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Medpace and Clover Health Investments, Corp. as they could maintain their solid performance.

