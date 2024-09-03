Medpace (MEDP) Stock Moves -1.52%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Medpace (MEDP) ending at $349.87, denoting a -1.52% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.26%.

Shares of the provider of outsourced clinical development services have depreciated by 5.76% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 5.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Medpace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.78, signifying a 25.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $540.49 million, showing a 9.74% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.66 per share and a revenue of $2.13 billion, demonstrating changes of +31.31% and +13.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Medpace. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Medpace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Medpace has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.48 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.35, which means Medpace is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that MEDP has a PEG ratio of 1.85. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)

