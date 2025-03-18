Medpace (MEDP) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

Medpace (MEDP) closed at $322.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.71%.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services's shares have seen a decrease of 4.07% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 0.53% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Medpace in its upcoming release. On that day, Medpace is projected to report earnings of $3.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.69%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $532.52 million, indicating a 4.2% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.29 per share and a revenue of $2.16 billion, indicating changes of -2.69% and +2.41%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medpace. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Medpace possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Medpace is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.03.

One should further note that MEDP currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

