Medpace (MEDP) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Medpace (MEDP) was down 3.01% at $588.05. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services's stock has climbed by 6.02% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 0.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Medpace will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 9, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.18, marking a 13.9% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $681.17 million, showing a 26.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.8 per share and a revenue of $2.5 billion, signifying shifts of +17.18% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Medpace. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Medpace presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Medpace is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.37.

We can also see that MEDP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MEDP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 188, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

