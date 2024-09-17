Medpace (MEDP) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Medpace (MEDP) reached $354.65, with a -0.57% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services's stock has dropped by 9.01% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

The upcoming earnings release of Medpace will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.78, signifying a 25.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $540.49 million, up 9.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.66 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion, indicating changes of +31.31% and +13.16%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Medpace. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Medpace possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Medpace's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.05, so one might conclude that Medpace is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that MEDP currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MEDP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.