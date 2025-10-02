Medpace (MEDP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Medpace (MEDP) closed the most recent trading day at $536.17, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of outsourced clinical development services had gained 13.02% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 5.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Medpace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 22, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.49, showcasing a 15.95% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $640.76 million, up 20.14% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.99 per share and a revenue of $2.46 billion, indicating changes of +10.77% and +16.83%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medpace should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Medpace boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Medpace has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.88 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.12 of its industry.

It's also important to note that MEDP currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.42. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 135, this industry ranks in the bottom 46% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

