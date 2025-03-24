Medpace (MEDP) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Medpace (MEDP) ending at $330.59, denoting a +1.96% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of outsourced clinical development services had lost 4.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.73%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medpace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 21, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.05, marking a 4.69% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $532.52 million, reflecting a 4.2% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.29 per share and a revenue of $2.16 billion, indicating changes of -2.69% and +2.41%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Medpace. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Medpace is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Medpace currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.87.

Meanwhile, MEDP's PEG ratio is currently 3.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

