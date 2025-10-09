Is Medpace (MEDP) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Medpace (MEDP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Medpace is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 957 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Medpace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEDP's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MEDP has returned 59.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.8% on average. This means that Medpace is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Black Diamond (BDTX) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 86.5%.

In Black Diamond's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 48.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Medpace belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 64 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.3% so far this year, so MEDP is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Black Diamond belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 470-stock industry is currently ranked #96. The industry has moved +8.7% year to date.

Medpace and Black Diamond could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.