Medpace (MEDP) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Medpace (MEDP) closed the most recent trading day at $328.24, moving +2.27% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.09%.

The stock of provider of outsourced clinical development services has risen by 6.17% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Medpace in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 21, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.02, signifying a 9.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $541.19 million, indicating a 2.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.75 per share and a revenue of $2.18 billion, signifying shifts of +0.95% and +3.58%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medpace. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher. Medpace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Medpace is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.17. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.14.

We can additionally observe that MEDP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.47.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.