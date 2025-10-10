Medpace (MEDP) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Medpace (MEDP) closed at $501.22, marking a -3.37% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.71% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.9%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.56%.

Shares of the provider of outsourced clinical development services have appreciated by 4.24% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 2.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medpace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 22, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.5, indicating a 16.28% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $641.68 million, up 20.32% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.03 per share and a revenue of $2.47 billion, indicating changes of +11.08% and +16.94%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medpace. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.04% upward. Medpace is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Medpace is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.97. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.04 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that MEDP has a PEG ratio of 3.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MEDP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 157, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)

