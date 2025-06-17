Medpace (MEDP) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Medpace (MEDP) closed the most recent trading day at $297.92, moving -1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of outsourced clinical development services had lost 1.53% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.44%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medpace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.99, marking a 8.73% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $539.75 million, reflecting a 2.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.71 per share and a revenue of $2.18 billion, representing changes of +0.63% and +3.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Medpace. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Medpace is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Medpace's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.51, so one might conclude that Medpace is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that MEDP has a PEG ratio of 5.43 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.54.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 56, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

