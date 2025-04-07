Medpace (MEDP) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Medpace (MEDP) reached $290.10, with a +1.04% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Shares of the provider of outsourced clinical development services witnessed a loss of 13.73% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 10.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

The upcoming earnings release of Medpace will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 21, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $3.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $530.62 million, up 3.83% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.25 per share and a revenue of $2.15 billion, signifying shifts of -3.01% and +2.14%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medpace. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% lower. Medpace presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Medpace is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.44. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.18 of its industry.

Meanwhile, MEDP's PEG ratio is currently 3.18. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)

