Medpace (MEDP) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Medpace (MEDP) closed the latest trading day at $339.38, indicating a +1.08% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.16%.

Shares of the provider of outsourced clinical development services have depreciated by 13.17% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 4.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medpace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.78, up 25.23% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $540.49 million, indicating a 9.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

MEDP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.66 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.31% and +13.16%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medpace should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Medpace is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Medpace is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.81. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.54.

We can also see that MEDP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.57.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 165, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

