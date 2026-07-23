Medpace Jumps On Q2 Revenue Growth; Lifts FY26 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) were soaring over 16% after the company announced financial results for the second quarter that ended on June 30, 2026, reflecting 17.2% revenue growth and a lift in its full-year 2026 guidance.

Let us unpack the specifics.

Company Profile

Medpace is a full-service clinical contract research organisation (CRO) providing end-to-end development services to biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

It specializes in complex trials across oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, and rare disorders, leveraging an integrated model to accelerate timelines while ensuring quality and compliance.

Second Quarter 2026 Results

For the second quarter of 2026, Net income increased to $121.4 million, or $4.25 per diluted share, from $90.3 million, or $3.10 per diluted share, in the same period of the prior year.

Revenue jumped 17.2% to $707.3 million from $603.3 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Net new business awards increased 28.2% to $795.7 million from $620.5 million in the prior year, which resulted in a net book-to-bill ratio of 1.13x, the company said.

As of June 30, 2026, the company's cash and cash equivalents were $502.7 million.

Lifted 2026 Guidance

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company has lifted revenue guidance to be in the range of $2.805 billion to $2.885 billion, from the earlier projected range of $2.755 billion to $2.855 billion, representing growth of 10.9% to 14.0% over 2025 revenue of $2.530 billion.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 net income guidance to a range of $494.0 million to $514.0 million from the earlier projected range of $487.0 million to $511.0 million.

The company lifted its full-year 2026 diluted per-share earnings guidance to $17.25 to $17.95 from the earlier provided guidance range of $16.68 to $17.50.

MEDP has traded between $373.00 and $677.90 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $528.12.

MEDP is currently up 16.67% at $616.15.

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