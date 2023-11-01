Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Price Target Increased by 8.05% to 294.27

The average one-year price target for Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been revised to 294.27 / share. This is an increase of 8.05% from the prior estimate of 272.34 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 283.81 to a high of 317.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.26% from the latest reported closing price of 242.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 979 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medpace Holdings. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEDP is 0.32%, an increase of 5.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.41% to 27,905K shares. The put/call ratio of MEDP is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,569K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares, representing a decrease of 18.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 943K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 26.27% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 815K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 19.51% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 749K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 17.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 725K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 18.82% over the last quarter.

Medpace Holdings Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace's mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,400 people across 37 countries.

