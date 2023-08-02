Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Price Target Increased by 18.80% to 272.34

The average one-year price target for Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been revised to 272.34 / share. This is an increase of 18.80% from the prior estimate of 229.24 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 262.60 to a high of 286.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.57% from the latest reported closing price of 253.17 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 905 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medpace Holdings. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEDP is 0.30%, a decrease of 9.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 29,815K shares. The put/call ratio of MEDP is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Wasatch Advisors holds 1,859K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 7.08% over the last quarter.
Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 940K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 19.44% over the last quarter.
FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 820K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 777K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 15.35% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 719K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 16.86% over the last quarter.
Medpace Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace's mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,400 people across 37 countries.
