Medpace Holdings, Inc. Q4 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $135.13 million, or $4.67 per share. This compares with $117.02 million, or $3.67 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.0% to $708.45 million from $536.59 million last year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $135.13 Mln. vs. $117.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.67 vs. $3.67 last year. -Revenue: $708.45 Mln vs. $536.59 Mln last year.

FY26 EPS Guidance: $16.68 - $17.50

FY26 Revenue Guidance: $2.755 Bln - $2.855 Bln.

