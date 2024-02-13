Medpace Holdings Gains 11% Over Increased Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Medpace Holdings, Inc.'s (MEDP) stock gains over 10 percent on Tuesday morning after the company announced upbeat fourth-quarter earnings.

Currently, Medpace's stock is rising 11.87 precent, to $362.05 over the previous close of $324.21 on a volume of 195,859. It had traded between $167 and $365.98 during the past 52-week period on the Nasdaq.

Earnings increased to $78.3 million or $2.46 per share from $68.7 million or $2.12 per share last year.

Revenue grew 26.5%, to $498.4 million from $394.1 million in previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects a profit of $10.18 to $10.87 per share for the fiscal year 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.