MEDPACE HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $MEDP Reports Quarterly Earnings

MEDPACE HOLDINGS ($MEDP) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $3.67 per share, beating estimates of $3.02 by $0.65. The company also reported revenue of $536,590,000, missing estimates of $545,477,772 by $-8,887,772.
MEDPACE HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
MEDPACE HOLDINGS insiders have traded $MEDP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT O. KRAFT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,127 shares for an estimated $3,175,462.
MEDPACE HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of MEDPACE HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 437,750 shares (+71178.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $146,120,950
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 241,827 shares (+34497.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,342,184
- INVESCO LTD. removed 241,408 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $80,581,990
- IRON TRIANGLE PARTNERS LP added 192,842 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $64,370,659
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 188,114 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $62,792,453
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 173,165 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,530,607
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 136,591 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,379,627
