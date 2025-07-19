MEDPACE HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $MEDP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MEDPACE HOLDINGS ($MEDP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $548,733,031 and earnings of $3.02 per share.
MEDPACE HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
MEDPACE HOLDINGS insiders have traded $MEDP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN T CARLEY sold 4,003 shares for an estimated $1,383,396
- FRED B JR DAVENPORT sold 1,712 shares for an estimated $516,715
- STEPHEN P EWALD (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) purchased 2 shares for an estimated $652
MEDPACE HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of MEDPACE HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 696,219 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,130,967
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 434,736 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,459,711
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 241,751 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,659,112
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 224,578 shares (+221.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,426,670
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 159,008 shares (-36.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,448,147
- CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 125,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,086,250
- KENSICO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 121,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,897,959
MEDPACE HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MEDP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/09/2025
MEDPACE HOLDINGS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MEDP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MEDP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $320.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $300.0 on 06/24/2025
- Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $300.0 on 04/23/2025
- Eric Coldwell from Baird set a target price of $313.0 on 04/23/2025
- Charles Rhyee from TD Cowen set a target price of $328.0 on 04/14/2025
- Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $355.0 on 04/09/2025
- Michael Cherny from Leerink Partners set a target price of $330.0 on 03/24/2025
