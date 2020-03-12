Medpace Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MEDP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.94, changing hands as low as $72.00 per share. Medpace Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEDP's low point in its 52 week range is $52.84 per share, with $109.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.88.

