Medpace Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MEDP

In trading on Friday, shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $182.95, changing hands as low as $170.78 per share. Medpace Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEDP's low point in its 52 week range is $126.945 per share, with $241.475 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $174.34.

