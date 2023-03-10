Medpace Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MEDP

In trading on Friday, shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $182.95, changing hands as low as $170.78 per share. Medpace Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MEDP's low point in its 52 week range is $126.945 per share, with $241.475 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $174.34.
Also see: Manufacturing IPOs
ETFs Holding LMAT
MASI Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.