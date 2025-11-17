Medpace Holdings (BIT:1MEDP) Price Target Increased by 10.55% to 482.17

The average one-year price target for Medpace Holdings (BIT:1MEDP) has been revised to €482.17 / share. This is an increase of 10.55% from the prior estimate of €436.16 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €269.18 to a high of €606.53 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.33% from the latest reported closing price of €498.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medpace Holdings. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MEDP is 0.28%, an increase of 2.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.96% to 28,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,025K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares , representing an increase of 39.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MEDP by 43.21% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 926K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MEDP by 64.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 768K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MEDP by 8.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 738K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MEDP by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 647K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares , representing a decrease of 26.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MEDP by 32.67% over the last quarter.

