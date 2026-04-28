Medpace Holdings (BIT:1MEDP) Price Target Decreased by 16.18% to 356.66

The average one-year price target for Medpace Holdings (BIT:1MEDP) has been revised to €356.66 / share. This is a decrease of 16.18% from the prior estimate of €425.51 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €269.04 to a high of €429.73 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.12% from the latest reported closing price of €446.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medpace Holdings. This is an decrease of 397 owner(s) or 33.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MEDP is 0.17%, an increase of 38.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.96% to 23,818K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,350K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares , representing an increase of 24.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MEDP by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 774K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares , representing an increase of 16.23%.

Geode Capital Management holds 667K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MEDP by 41.51% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 547K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares , representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MEDP by 14.64% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 528K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing a decrease of 13.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MEDP by 6.63% over the last quarter.

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