$MEDP stock is up 49% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MEDP stock has now risen 49% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $949,241,185 of trading volume.

$MEDP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MEDP (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MEDP stock page ):

$MEDP insiders have traded $MEDP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN T CARLEY sold 4,003 shares for an estimated $1,383,396

FRED B JR DAVENPORT sold 1,712 shares for an estimated $516,715

STEPHEN P EWALD (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) purchased 2 shares for an estimated $652

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MEDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of $MEDP stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MEDP Analyst Ratings

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $MEDP Data Alerts

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MEDP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MEDP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MEDP forecast page.

$MEDP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MEDP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MEDP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $320.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $300.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $300.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Eric Coldwell from Baird set a target price of $313.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Charles Rhyee from TD Cowen set a target price of $328.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $355.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Michael Cherny from Leerink Partners set a target price of $330.0 on 03/24/2025

You can track data on $MEDP on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.