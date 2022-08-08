MEDP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $170.51, changing hands as high as $171.50 per share. Medpace Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEDP's low point in its 52 week range is $126.945 per share, with $231 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $169.71.

