MEDNAX's (MD) Q4 Earnings Fall Shy of Estimates, Tumble Y/Y

MEDNAX, Inc. MD reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents by 19.4%. Moreover, the bottom line plunged 72.5% year over year due to soft revenues.



The COVID-19 pandemic continued to adversely impact the company’s patient volumes and revenues, which in turn, dragged its fourth-quarter results.

Quarterly Details

The company generated revenues of $417 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The top line also slumped 54% from the year-ago period. This was due to dented patient volumes stemming from the pandemic.



Same unit revenues were down 9.5% year over year. Nevertheless, this decline was partially offset by growth from the company’s recent buyouts.



General and administrative expenses decreased 7.6% year over year to $54.7 million due to rise in salary and net staffing reductions.



Total operating expenses decreased 8.2% year over year to $384.3 million on the back of lower practise salaries and benefits, transformational and restructuring expense and general and administrative expenses.



Interest expense of the company dipped 1.3% to $27.3 million due to lower borrowings.



In the quarter under review, adjusted EBITDA totaled $58.3 million, down 24.8% year over year.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion, which increased more than ten-fold from the level as of Dec 31, 2019.



The company’s total debt, net of $1.7 billion, inched up 0.8% from the level at 2019 end while total assets worth $3.3 billion were down 19.2% from the last-year end.



Cash flow generated from operating activities was $82.2 million in the quarter under review, which increased 116.9% year over year.

Business Update

The company completed its pending sale of MEDNAX Radiology Solutions to intensify its focus on Pediatrix and Obstetrix medical groups. It received proceeds of approximately $865 million after related transaction expenses and customary adjustments from this transaction.

Full-Year Update

For the year ended Dec 31, 2020, the company’s operating revenues came in at $1.73 billion, down 2.8% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was down 16.9%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations for 2020 stood at 95 cents, down 32.1% from the 2019 reported figure.

Zacks Rank

MEDNAX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Medical Sector Releases

Of the medical sector players that already reported fourth-quarter earnings, the bottom-line results of Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA and Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

