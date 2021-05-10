MEDNAX's (MD) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Y/Y

MEDNAX, Inc. MD reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents by a whopping 60% on the back of lower costs. However, the bottom line plunged 25% year over year due to soft revenues.



The COVID-19 pandemic continued to adversely impact the company’s patient volumes and revenues, which in turn, dragged its results.

Quarterly Details

The company generated revenues of $447 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The top line, however, slumped 47.2% from the year-ago period. This was due to dented patient volumes stemming from the pandemic.



Same unit revenues were up 2.5% year over year.



General and administrative expenses decreased 1.3% year over year to $66.5 million on the back of stock-based compensation and salary decreases from net staffing reductions.



Total operating expenses dipped 2.3% year over year to $420.6 million on the back of lower practise supplies and other operating expenses, lower general and administrative expenses, and to a large extent, lower transformational and restructuring-related expenses.



Interest expense of the company declined 36.2% on the back of its redemption of $750-million outstanding principle amount of 5.25% senior notes due 2023.



In the quarter under review, adjusted EBITDA totalled $45.5 million, up 37.5% year over year.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $270 million, which decreased 76% from the level as of Dec 31, 2020.



The company’s total debt, net of $1 billion, was down 42.7% from the level at 2020 end while total assets worth $2.4 billion dropped 25.8% from the last-year end.



Cash flow used in operating activities was $98.9 million in the quarter under review, compared with $153 million in first-quarter 2020.

