Mednax Stock Is Falling Because UnitedHealth Is Ending Contracts

The company disclosed in an earnings release that UnitedHealth Group was canceling its contracts with Mednax in four states. Mednax said the contracts represented 2% of its 2019 revenue.

The company said UnitedHealth Group was canceling contracts in four states. Mednax said the contracts represented 2% of its 2019 revenue.

Shares of Mednax, the medical outsourcing network of specialist physicians, dropped sharply Thursday morning after the company disclosed in an earnings release that UnitedHealth Group was canceling its contracts with Mednax in four states.

Mednax (ticker: MD) said the contracts represented 2% of its 2019 revenue.

“We are disappointed that United would take such action to unilaterally terminate our affiliated practices from its networks, across multiple states and affecting access by its members to many critical healthcare services,” company CEO Roger J. Medel said.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Mednax’s claims.

Mednax earnings met Wall Street expectations, with the company reporting 2019 fourth-quarter earnings per share of 91 cents, a penny better than the S&P Capital IQ consensus. The company reported revenue of $905.38 million, beating the S&P Capital IQ consensus estimate of $900.85 million.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

In a flash note early Thursday, BMO Equity Research analyst Matt Borsch wrote that, while the UnitedHealth Group termination would draw significant attention, the contract terminations weren’t necessarily a done deal. “They may turn out to be a negotiating tactic by UNH, as such threatened terminations often are.”

In its news release on Thursday, Mednax said UnitedHealth Group had told the company the contracts will end between March 1 and September 1. “Given the unprecedented nature of these actions, MEDNAX cannot estimate the impact of these surprise terminations, which eliminate from United’s networks MEDNAX-affiliated physicians providing anesthesia coverage, neonatology, and high-risk obstetrics in urban and rural areas,” the company said.

A Mednax earnings call began at 9 a.m.

Mednax shares were down 16% to $22.24 Thursday morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off less than 0.1%. Shares are down 4.3% this year through Wednesday’s close and 26.1% over the past 12 months.

The stock has been pressured in recent months by worries over potential regulations connected to out-of-network billing, particularly related to medical outsourcing coDL995mpanies like Mednax, although the company has said out-of-network bills represent a small portion of its revenue.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.